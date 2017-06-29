Clarksville Police arrest Colton Wilson for placing Camera in Dressing Room

Clarksville, TN – On June 23rd, 2017, Clarksville Police Investigators arrested 24 year old Colton Wilson of Clarksville.

He was booked into Montgomery County jail and charged with: Unlawful Photography in Violation of Privacy, False Reports, and Tampering with Evidence.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation that began when the management from American Eagle Outfitters found a camera inside of the business’s dressing room.

Investigators believe the camera was placed into the dressing rooms between June 19th, 2017 and June 21st, 2017.

American Eagle Outfitters has been fully cooperating with the investigation.

Detectives are currently sifting through the images and would like anyone who believes they may be a victim to call the Clarksville Police Department at 931.648.0656.

