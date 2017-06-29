Clarksville Police are looking for missing homeless adult, Elena Sutton

Clarksville, TN – On June 23rd, 2017, a missing adult report was filed with the Clarksville Police Department by a family member for Elena Sutton, 27, W/F, 5’8, 180 lbs, Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes.

Elena Sutton has several tattoos such as: forearm- Russia with Love, Forearm-an owl, Upper arm-woman and upper arm-skull. The family has not heard from her since March 2017.

She has some medical conditions and does have any of her prescribed medications.

Police had previous contact with Elena in April, but have not had contact with her since then.

She is currently listed as homeless.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Matos at 931.648.0656, ext 5156 or call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

Sections

Topics