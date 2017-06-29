Clarksville Police report Ten Stolen Wallets/Purses in a Week

Safeguard Your Belongings

Clarksville, TN – Imagine, you’re in a store doing some leisurely. shopping or you’re a hard core shopper with a zest for buying. Regardless, at the end of the shopping trip, you’re waiting in the dreaded checkout line. Everything gets rung up and you reach for some cash or plastic to pay for your basket full of goodies.

That’s when you get the ugly glimpse at reality–someone has stolen your purse or wallet right out from under your nose, or more precisely, your shopping cart.

In the last week, that’s happened to at least 10 shoppers in Clarksville. The scenario occurred pretty much the same way for each of the shoppers.

People were shopping in various stores throughout the city, and at some point, a thief either waited for an opportunity to either remove a wallet or the whole purse from a shopping cart or buggy.

For the most part, the victims were unaware anything had been taken until they were in the checkout line and ready to pay.

In one incident, a parent was alerted to a thief when her children, standing near the shopping cart, started screaming after someone took her wallet. The victim started yelling for the thief to stop, but she dropped the wallet, and fled out the door.

In total, approximately $700.00 in cash, $300.00 in property, 18 credit/debit cards and numerous forms of identification were taken. There was one incident where an attempt was made to utilize one of the stolen credit cards.

Shoppers need to be aware, thieves are out there looking for targets of opportunity.

Here are some suggestions:

Be aware of your surroundings-Don’t leave anything in a shopping cart you don’t want taken.

Don’t leave your wallet or purse unattended-It only takes a second for someone to steal and go. I

Keep only essential items or documents in your wallet or purse.

If your purse or wallet are stolen with any sort of credit/debit card report it immediately to your financial institution.

