Clarksville Police request public help locating Man with Multiple Warrants, James Williams
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police are looking for James Williams, 21, B/M, 5’8, 230lbs, Black hair, Brown eyes.
He has active warrants for: Aggravated Domestic Assault X 2, Theft Of Motor Vehicle, Theft, Violation Of Community Corrections, and Criminal Court Capias.
The latest warrants, Aggravated Domestic Assault x 2 and Theft of Motor vehicle came as a result of domestic related altercations with a former girlfriend over the past two days.During the investigation, it was determined that James Williams had pointed a gun at the female victim, physically assaulted and restrained her, and also took the victim’s 2003 pink Chevy Impala, TN tag 0E17K6.
James Williams has a lengthy criminal history and will most likely be armed.
Call 911 if you see James Williams.
If you have information, please contact Detective Ronald Parrish or 931.648.0656, ext 5356 or or call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591
