Nashville Honky Tonks silenced by Round Rock Dance Halls

Nashville Sounds

Nashville, TN – The Round Rock Dance Halls claimed the Battle for the Boot trophy with a 10-0 win over the Nashville Honky Tonks in front of a sellout crowd of 10,210 at First Tennessee Park Thursday night.

The inaugural two-game home-and-home series went to Round Rock with wins on May 5th at Dell Diamond and Thursday night’s drubbing.

The series finale belonged to Round Rock from start to finish as the Dance Halls started the scoring in the second and never looked back.

The Dance Halls out-hit the Honky Tonks, 17-3, and got multi-hit games from five different players. Jurickson Profar led the way with a perfect 4-for-4 night at the plate.

Round Rock added two runs in the fifth, two in the sixth, two in the seventh, and a single tally in the ninth. Neal allowed four runs on 10 hits in four innings and was tagged with the loss.

The offense never materialized for Nashville in the loss. Hits came from Jaff Decker, Ryan Lavarnway, and Beau Taylor. Decker’s single in the first extended his hitting streak to a season-best nine games.

Nashville managed only two at bats with runners in scoring position and came up empty both times.

Clayton Blackburn stymied Nashville’s lineup for six innings. The right-hander earned his second win of the season by limiting Nashville to the three hits while racking up nine strikeouts.

The Sounds welcome the Oklahoma City Dodgers for the first of a four-game series set to begin Friday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Corey Walter (2-3, 3.38) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Justin Masterson (6-4, 3.98) for the Dodgers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

The 2017 season is the Sounds’ 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling 615.690.4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com

Sections

Topics