Clarksville Police look for Motorcycle Theft Suspect

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police report that on Monday, May 26th, 2017 most likely between 4:00am-6:30am, a Black 2013 Suzuki DRZ400S, with an Oregon Tag, M707458 was stolen from an apartment complex parking lot at Parkway Place. The theft was caught on video.

CPD knows the video is not that clear, but there is always a possibility someone may recognize something about the person or saw them before or after the theft.

If anyone has information please call Detective Carroll, 931.648.0656. ext 5174 0r the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

