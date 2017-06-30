Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Clarksville Police report Vehicle Burglaries at McManus Circle and Sturdivant Drive

June 30, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Wednesday, June 28th, 2017, the Clarksville Police Department reports that there were several vehicle burglaries in the area of Sturdivant Drive and McManus Circle.

The person was caught on camera and can be seen checking the doors on vehicles in the neighborhood.

Clarksville Police are asking the publics help identifying the person in this these photos.

Clarksville Police are asking the publics help identifying the person in this these photos.

If anyone recognizes him, please contact Detective Hurst, 931.648.0656, ext 5263 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives