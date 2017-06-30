|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville Police report Vehicle Burglaries at McManus Circle and Sturdivant Drive
Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, June 28th, 2017, the Clarksville Police Department reports that there were several vehicle burglaries in the area of Sturdivant Drive and McManus Circle.
The person was caught on camera and can be seen checking the doors on vehicles in the neighborhood.
If anyone recognizes him, please contact Detective Hurst, 931.648.0656, ext 5263 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591
SectionsNews
Topicsburglary, Clarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD, McManus Circle, Sturdivant Drive, Vehicle Burglaries
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed