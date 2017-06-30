Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police are searching for Missing Person Larry Roach

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police are looking for missing person Larry Roach, age 59, B/M, 5’4, 145 lbs, Brown eyes.

Family last heard from him approximately two weeks ago. He works out of town sometimes, but always lets someone know when he’ll return.

He is not answering his phone and the family is unaware of him having any sort of out of town job.

If any has information, please call Detective Tranberg, 931.648.0656, ext 5482 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591


