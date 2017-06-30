Nashville Sounds drilled by Oklahoma City Dodgers at First Tennessee Park

Nashville Sounds

Nashville, TN – The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored multiple runs in the first three innings and raced to a 12-6 win over the Nashville Sounds in front of a sellout crowd of 11,080 at First Tennessee Park Friday night.

Oklahoma City hitters racked up five multi-hit games, including a four-hit night from former Sound Max Muncy and a three-hit games from Alex Verdugo. The one-two combo at the top of the lineup combined to score six runs and drive in four.

Verdugo and Muncy each had three hits in the first three innings, and Muncy added his fourth of the game in as many innings.

Nashville’s offense did what it could to keep the game tight in the first couple of innings but Oklahoma City’s prodigious offensive night was too much to handle.

A sacrifice fly from Renato Nunez evened the game in the first, but the five runs the Dodgers scored made it a 7-2 game.

Mark Canha got one back in the bottom of the second when he cracked his seventh homer of the season. Yairo Muñoz added a sacrifice fly to trim the deficit to 7-4, but that’s as close as the game would be the rest of the way.

Oklahoma City sent nine batters to the plate in both the second and third innings as they scored nine runs over the two frames.

The Dodgers’ bullpen trio of Ross Stripling, Josh Ravin, and Jacob Rhame limited the Sounds to one run over the final six innings.

Catcher Ryan Lavarnway tossed a 1-2-3 top of the ninth inning and had two hits at the dish. Canha and Matt McBride added multi-hit games for the Sounds.

The Sounds cut the lead in half in the bottom of the ninth inning when Beau Taylor picked up his first career Triple-A RBI on a ringing double off the center field fence.

Game two of the four-game series is set for Saturday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Ben Bracewell (0-1, 0.00) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Scott Barlow (1-0, 0.00) for the Dodgers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

