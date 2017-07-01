|
Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Announces Charlie Koon as New Chairman
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce announces its 2017-18 Board of Directors.
Serving as chairman for a one-year term beginning July 1st, is Charlie Koon, Director of Workforce & Economic Development at Workforce Essentials. Koon was named the 2015 Middle Tennessee Workforce Services Employee of the Year by the Tennessee Department of Labor and in 2008 he was named Clarksville’s “Citizen of the Year.”He has also served in leadership roles for Aspire Clarksville, Leadership Middle Tennessee, Leadership CMCSS, Leadership Clarksville, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Regional Airport Authority, Cumberland Region Tomorrow, Mid-Cumberland Area Development Corporation, Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council, Association of the United States Army, the YMCA and the United Way.
Koon is a graduate of Austin Peay State University, is married and has one daughter.
“I am honored and excited to serve the Chamber and the community as Chairman this year,” said Koon. “We have an exceptional leadership team who will bring energy and ideas to every program and activity. We look forward to working together with city and county leaders, as well as economic development partners to ensure that Clarksville-Montgomery County continues to be a great choice for businesses big and small, and a great place to raise a family.”
Other board officers for the 2016-17 year are: First Vice-Chairman Jay Albertia, Progressive Directions; Second Vice-Chairman Keith Bennett, Heritage Bank; Immediate Past Chair Sidney Johnson, Wyatt-Johnson Automotive; Division Vice Chair of Finance/Administration Geoff Livingston , Cumberland Bank & Trust; and Legal Counsel Katy Olita, Batson Nolan.
Serving on the executive committee are Division Vice-Chair of Membership Services Vicki Hensen, Legends Bank; Division Vice-Chair of Military Affairs Paul Turner, Ajax Turner Distributing; Division Vice-Chair of Public & Community Affairs Phil Harpel, US Bank; and Division Vice Chair of Business Development James Corlew, Jr., James Corlew Chevrolet.
Newly appointed to serve three-year terms on the board of directors are Aimee Hand, Hand Family Companies/Budweiser of Clarksville; Casey Jenkins, Jenkins & Wynne; Alex Villa, Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville; Marco Medici, Rainbow Inc.; and Dr. Mike Carrigan, Premier Medical Center. Serving a one-year term is Clarksville Young Professionals Chairman Dr. Kevin Kennedy, Jr., Clarksville Pediatric Dentistry.
About the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce
The Chamber of Commerce was established in 1905 to represent the interests of the business community and its membership by advancing community development, promoting the business and economic environment, and improving the welfare of the community by enhancing the quality of life in the region. Today, Chamber membership is comprised of 1,625 individuals from 896 businesses.
