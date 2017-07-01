Nashville Sounds rally to beat Oklahoma City Dodgers, 5-4

Nashville Sounds

Nashville, TN – Marcus Semien’s first game in a Sounds uniform was a memorable one as he lifted Nashville past Oklahoma City 5-4 with a two-run, walk-off single. The win snapped a seven-game drought against the Dodgers.

The Sounds jumped out to an early lead as Semien, with the team on a rehab assignment from Oakland, scampered home on a wild pitch from Dodgers starter Scott Barlow. Nashville doubled its lead the next inning. Beau Taylor roped a double down the right field line and came home to score when Yairo Munoz lined a pitch back up the middle into center field.

In the top of the fourth inning Oklahoma City cut the lead in half. Willie Calhoun led off with a soft line drive into center field followed by a ground rule double to straight-away center field from Scott Van Slyke.

Nashville loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning but came up empty. Mark Canha smoked a ground rule double into right center field, which kept Ryan Lavarnway from scoring. Taylor was intentionally walked to set up a double-play situation, which is exactly what Joe Broussard was able to induce. Matt McBride tapped a ground ball to the shortstop, Farmer who was able to begin the inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.

The game remained tied at two until the top of the seventh inning. Brett Eibner worked a two-out walk, which brought Willie Calhoun to the plate. Calhoun then unloaded on a 1-0 pitch from Felix Doubront and deposited it just inside the right field foul pole to put the Dodgers on top 4-2.

The Sounds sliced the lead in half in the bottom of the seventh inning. Kenny Wilson opened up the frame with a single and came around to score as Joey Wendle beat out a double-play attempt for a 1-4-6 fielder’s choice.

Matt McBride struck out to begin the bottom of the ninth inning but the next three batters all reached base to give the Sounds the victory. Munoz singled and advanced to third on Wilson’s double. Semien then stepped up to the dish and put the finishing touches on the ball game with a line drive walk-off single to center field to plate Munoz and Wilson.

In his second career Triple-A start, Ben Bracewell lasted four innings and yielded a pair of runs on six hits. He walked two and struck out three.

Munoz collected his first multi-hit game at the Triple-A level. The 22-year-old Dominican collected a trio of singles to go 3-for-4 on the evening.

Game three of the four-game series is set for Sunday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander David Hale (1-0, 3.60) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Scott Barlow (1-0, 0.00) for the Dodgers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

