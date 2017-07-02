Fireworks Safety Tips from U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Washington, D.C. – For the Fourth of July Holiday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued Fireworks Safety Tips for the public. Fireworks are synonymous with our celebration of Independence Day.

Yet, the thrill of fireworks can also bring pain. 200 people on average go the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th holiday.

How? By working with a national, state or local organization where you live to promote fireworks safety in your community.

Follow these Safety Tips when using Fireworks

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.

Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper because this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and that they could pose a danger to consumers.

Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. Parents don’t realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees – hot enough to melt some metals.

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.

Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.

After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.

Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.

2012 Fireworks Injury Study Revealed

200 people on average go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th holiday.

60% of these fireworks injuries in 2012 occurred during the month surrounding July 4th.

Illegal and homemade fireworks were involved in all 6 fireworks-related deaths reported to CPSC in 2012

Video – Fireworks: Put Safety in Play

Sections

Topics