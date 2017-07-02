Nashville Sounds pull out Ninth Inning win over Oklahoma City Dodgers

Nashville Sounds

Nashville, TN – For the second straight night, the Nashville Sounds walked off on the Oklahoma City Dodgers in the bottom of the ninth inning to score a win at First Tennessee Park. Jaff Decker raced home from third on a throwing error by Oklahoma City’s Max Muncy to give the Sounds a 5-4 win in front of 9,407 fans Sunday night.

With the game square at 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth, Decker’s two-out base hit sparked the game-winning rally. The speedy center fielder swiped second base and moved to third on Ross Stripling’s wild pitch.

It’s the sixth walk-off win of the season for the Sounds (40-42), and second in as many nights against the Dodgers.

Nashville led for most of the game as early runs allowed starter Chris Smith to cruise early. Wendle’s first of three doubles came in the first inning and scored Decker to even the game at 1-1. An RBI groundout from Mark Canha gave the Sounds a 2-1 lead after an inning.

After Yairo Muñoz scored on a wild pitch in the second to make it 3-1, Smith kept Oklahoma City off the board until the sixth. Scott Van Slyke’s solo homer in the top of the sixth made it a 3-2 game.

Smith worked six innings and held the Dodgers to two runs on seven hits. It was the first time a Sounds starter went at least six innings since Corey Walter tossed seven on June 20th.

Jermaine Curtis provided the Sounds with an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth when he singled home Beau Taylor with a two-out knock.

The hit proved large as Oklahoma City evened the game in the seventh against reliever Josh Smith. Brett Eibner homered and Drew Maggi plated Tim Locastro with a squeeze bunt to make it 4-4.

It remained that way until the ninth when Decker’s two-out single started the rally. Decker, Wendle, and Curtis had multi-hit games for the Sounds while Simon Castro picked up his third win of the season with a scoreless top of the ninth.

The series finale between the Sounds and Dodgers is set for Monday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Frankie Montas (0-1, 7.71) starts for Nashville against right-hander Fabio Castillo (4-3, 3.47) for Oklahoma City. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

