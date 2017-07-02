Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance, NAIC Share Money-Saving Car Insurance Options

|
Nashville, TN – With the rise of public transportation and ridesharing services steering many consumers away from the driver’s seat, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) encourages Tennesseans to rethink their auto insurance options to determine if new products such as usage-based insurance (UBI) may be a good fit for their driving behaviors.
With UBI, the auto insurer monitors your driving behavior and uses that information to determine your rates.The new DriveCheck assessment from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) is designed to help consumers determine if UBI may be a suitable choice based on their driving habits.
The DriveCheck tool takes consumers through a few questions while providing more information about how UBI works. At the end, users receive an assessment of the likelihood they will benefit from UBI.
“As mobility preferences change, we encourage consumers to re-evaluate their auto insurance needs and choices,” said TDCI Commissioner and NAIC President Elect Julie Mix McPeak. “Resources like NAIC’s DriveCheck are a helpful way for Tennesseans to evaluate new insurance products that may be available for consumers whose driving habits have shifted.”
If UBI isn’t for you, TDCI and NAIC encourage you talk to your insurer to determine if there are other cost-saving opportunities. Discounts may be available in Tennessee for multiple vehicles, driver education courses, good student, safety devices, anti-theft devices, low mileage, good driver/renewal, auto/home package and dividends.
If you’ve given up driving altogether, there are still risks to consider before accepting a shared ride from a company like Uber or Lyft. Most ridesharing companies have liability policies to cover any passenger injuries. If you are injured while riding, report a claim with the driver’s insurer and the ridesharing company’s insurer.
If you’re considering contracting as an Uber or Lyft driver, make sure you understand the insurance implications. Review these ridesharing tips from NAIC’s Insure U before you get behind the wheel.
TDCI also reminds Tennesseans that ridesharing companies and/or their drivers operating in Tennessee must follow these regulations:
For additional information about usage-based insurance and the DriveCheck assessment tool, visit NAIC at insureuonline.org
For help with all things insurance in Tennessee, contact the TDCI Consumer Insurance Service Division at 1.800.342.4029 or 615.741.2218, or visit us online.
About the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance
The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) protects the interests of consumers while providing fair, efficient oversight and a level field of competition for a broad array of industries and professionals doing business in Tennessee. Our divisions include the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Insurance, Securities, Consumer Affairs, Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy, Regulatory Boards, Tennessee Emergency Communications Board, Tennessee Corrections Institute, and TennCare Oversight.
To check a license of a professional regulated by the Department, go to http://verify.tn.gov/
