Recent Articles
ATF promotes Fireworks Safety
Nashville, TN – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) wants the public to be safe during the Fourth of July. Understanding the dangers associated with illegal or improperly used/manufactured fireworks can prevent severe injuries, disfigurement, or even death.
Illegal devices are not fireworks, but are often manufactured and used during the fireworks season. These devices are made up of explosive compositions that are typically extremely sensitive to heat, shock, electrostatic discharge and friction that may initiate unexpectedly causing serious injury or death.The risks associated with these devices are further compounded, because the persons manufacturing, transporting and using these devices often do not have the knowledge, skills, and experience required for such activities.
ATF is the federal law enforcement agency charged with enforcing federal explosives laws and works with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), along with state and local agencies, through their fireworks enforcement/safety programs to provide a safe environment for the public regarding the use of these products.
Suggested safety tips when using fireworks include:
Many law enforcement agencies consider these explosive devices — commonly referred to as M-80s, M-100s, quarter sticks, cherry bombs, and silver salutes — illegal, because they exceed the CPSC’s explosive weight limits for consumer fireworks. Additionally, these devices may also be illegal under similar state laws and local ordinances.
M-80
Average Size: 5/8” diameter, 1 ½” long.
M-100, Silver Salute
Average Size: 1” diameter, 2 ½” long.
M-250
Average Size: 1” diameter, 3” long.
M-1000, Quarter Stick
Average Size: 1” diameter, 6” long.
It should be noted that many legitimate commercial fireworks manufactures advertise and sell products “labeled” like those shown above; but all are limited to 50 milligrams of composition regardless of the cardboard tube size, and they meet the CPSC requirements for consumer fireworks.
Each year ATF investigates explosives accidents involving the manufacture of explosive devices such as these. These accidents often result in serious bodily injury or death, and extensive damage to property.
ATF cautions the public against handling suspected illegal explosive devices and urges everyone to report the manufacture or sale of such devices to their local ATF office or by calling ATF’s toll-free hotline at 1.888.ATF.BOMB (1.888.283.2662).
4th of July, ATF, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, Consumer Product Safety Commission, CPSC, Fireworks, Fireworks Safety, Nashville TN
