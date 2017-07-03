Design Solutions International with Home Depot Recalls Light Fixtures Due to Laceration and Burn Hazards

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that Design Solutions International with Home Depot recalls Home Decorators Collection 3-Light and 4-Light Comotti Vanity Fixtures. The light fixture styles have 3 or 4 chrome-colored glass shades with clear acrylic ball strands that surround a halogen light. The wall plate is made of reflective stainless steel.

The light shades can detach and fall, posing laceration and burn hazards.

Product Information

Name of product: Home Decorators Collection 3-Light and 4-Light Comotti Vanity Fixtures

Hazard: The light shades can detach and fall, posing laceration and burn hazards.

Remedy: Repair

Recall date: June 29th, 2017

Units: About 64,200

Consumer Contact: Design Solutions International at 800.388.6141 from 8:00am to 4:00pm ET, email at customersupport@dsilighting.com or register online at http://dsilighting.com and click on Recall Information at the bottom of the page for more information.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately contact Design Solutions International to receive free replacement light shades and replacement instructions.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 108 reports of shades falling, including one report of a laceration to the head that also involved a laceration and burn to the arm and one report of a laceration to the leg.

Sold Exclusively At: Home Depot stores nationwide and online at www.homedepot.com from December 2014 through March 2017 for between $95.00 and $110.00.

Importer(s): Home Depot Product Authority, LLC of Atlanta, GA

Manufactured In: China

Recall number: 17-179

