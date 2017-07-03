Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies discover Drugs, Cash during Traffic Stop

Clarksville, TN – Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office have confiscated nearly $50,000 in drugs, pills, cash, electronics, and firearms during a traffic stop.

Early Monday morning, Deputy Dale BeCraft initiated a traffic stop on Zinc Plant Road. The driver, Mario Andretti Reed, 46, initially stopped but then drove off at a high rate of speed.

Reed’s vehicle, a 2003 Nissan Maxima, was later spotted by Deputy David Cox who initiated a second traffic stop on Elk Drive.

Deputy Cox discovered a 1-year-old child in the back seat of the suspect’s vehicle. The child has been placed in protective custody.

Deputies and K9 Lobo searched Reed’s vehicle and several bags thrown from the vehicle.

One pound of crack and powder cocaine, over one pound of meth, nearly seven grams of marijuana, 24 Oxycodone pills, 26 Hydrocodone pills, 39 Amoxicillin pills, 22 Lorazepam pills, 4 Cialis pills, scales, numerous cell phones, a loaded firearm, and $2,574 in cash were discovered.

Reed and a female passenger, Andria Michelle Dunn, 23, were taken into custody.

Reed has been charged with three drug charges, two for cocaine and one for methamphetamine, two weapons charges for possession of a firearm in commission of dangerous felony and convicted felon going armed, felony evading, reckless endangerment, tampering with or fabricating evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and two traffic charges for following to close and window tint. His bond is $800,500.

Dunn has been charged with three drug charges, two for cocaine and one for methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in commission of dangerous felony, reckless endangerment, tampering with or fabricating evidence, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Her bond is $550,500.

Mario Reed

Name: Mario Andretti Reed

Gender: M

Race: B

Address: Lancaster Drive, Clarksville, TN

Arresting Officer: BeCraft

Charged With: Methamphetamine Violation, Two Counts Schedule II (MFG, Sell, Deliver, etc) Cocaine, Felony Evading Arrest, Possession of Firearm in Commission of Dangerours Felony, Convicted Felon going Armed, Reckless Endangerment, Tampering with or Fabricating Evidence, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia, Following Too Close, Tinted Windows

Booked Into: Montgomery County Jail

Bond: $800,500.00

Andria Dunn

Name: Andria Michelle Dunn

Gender: F

Race: W

Address: River Road, Clarksville, TN

Arresting Officer: Becraft

Charged With: Methamphetamine Violation, Two Counts Schedule II (MFG, Sell, Deliver, etc) Cocaine, Possession of Firearm in Commission of Dangerours Felony, Tampering with or Fabricating Evidence, Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia

Booked Into: Montgomery County Jail

Bond: $550,500.00

