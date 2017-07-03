Nashville Sounds fall to late Oklahoma City Dodgers rally, 6-5

Nashville Sounds

Nashville, TN – The Oklahoma City Dodgers spoiled the Independence Day celebration with a come-from-behind 6-5 win over the Nashville Sounds in front of a sellout crowd of 11,764 fans Monday night.

The largest gathering in First Tennessee Park history saw the Dodgers plate a pair of runs with two outs in the top of the ninth after a costly Nashville error.

With two outs in the ninth, and the Sounds (40-43) leading 5-4, Drew Maggi hit a bouncer to third that Yairo Muñoz fielded and fired to first base. Sounds first baseman Jermaine Curtis dropped the ball and the game went on.

Dodgers’ right-hander Joe Broussard worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth inning to send the two teams to a four-game series split.

It was a back-and-forth game as the Dodgers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first only to see the Sounds claim the lead in the third.

Oklahoma City plated a pair of runs in the fifth to regain a 4-3 lead, but again, Nashville fought back. Beau Taylor’s one-out double in the sixth set the stage for Matt McBride. The left fielder hammered a pitch from Jeremy Bleich into the left field seats for a two-run homer and 5-4 lead.

It looked like the bullpen combination of Lou Trivino and Jake Sanchez would slam the door on a series win. Trivino retired all six batters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings, and Sanchez struck out the first two batters he faced before a base hit and the costly error.

Joey Wendle added a pair of hits in the loss, and McBride scored two runs in addition to his seventh homer of the season.

The Sounds travel to Colorado Springs for a four-game series set to begin Tuesday night. Right-hander Chris Jensen (4-0, 3.62) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Hiram Burgos (2-4, 6.21) for the Sky Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 8:00pm CST.

