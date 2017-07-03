|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies discover Drugs, Cash during Traffic Stop Newer: NASA video shows Earth’s Light Show »
Nashville Sounds fall to late Oklahoma City Dodgers rally, 6-5
Nashville Sounds
Nashville, TN – The Oklahoma City Dodgers spoiled the Independence Day celebration with a come-from-behind 6-5 win over the Nashville Sounds in front of a sellout crowd of 11,764 fans Monday night.
The largest gathering in First Tennessee Park history saw the Dodgers plate a pair of runs with two outs in the top of the ninth after a costly Nashville error.
With two outs in the ninth, and the Sounds (40-43) leading 5-4, Drew Maggi hit a bouncer to third that Yairo Muñoz fielded and fired to first base. Sounds first baseman Jermaine Curtis dropped the ball and the game went on.Instead of the Sounds celebrating a win, Alex Verdugo came to the plate with two on and two out and ripped a double off the right field wall to score both runners and give Oklahoma City a 6-5 lead they wouldn’t give up.
Dodgers’ right-hander Joe Broussard worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth inning to send the two teams to a four-game series split.
It was a back-and-forth game as the Dodgers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first only to see the Sounds claim the lead in the third.
Oklahoma City plated a pair of runs in the fifth to regain a 4-3 lead, but again, Nashville fought back. Beau Taylor’s one-out double in the sixth set the stage for Matt McBride. The left fielder hammered a pitch from Jeremy Bleich into the left field seats for a two-run homer and 5-4 lead.
It looked like the bullpen combination of Lou Trivino and Jake Sanchez would slam the door on a series win. Trivino retired all six batters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings, and Sanchez struck out the first two batters he faced before a base hit and the costly error.
Joey Wendle added a pair of hits in the loss, and McBride scored two runs in addition to his seventh homer of the season.
The Sounds travel to Colorado Springs for a four-game series set to begin Tuesday night. Right-hander Chris Jensen (4-0, 3.62) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Hiram Burgos (2-4, 6.21) for the Sky Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 8:00pm CST.
The 2017 season is the Sounds’ 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling 615.690.4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com
SectionsSports
TopicsAlex Verdugo, Beau Taylor, Chris Jensen, Drew Maggi, First Tennessee Park, Hiram Burgos, Jake Sanchez, Jeremy Bleich, Jermaine Curtis, Joe Broussard, Joey Wendle, Lou Trivino, Matt McBride, Nashville Sounds, Nashville TN, Oakland Athletics, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Pacific Coast League, PCL, Sounds, Yairo Munoz
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed