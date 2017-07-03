Seven Clarksville Police Officers Graduate from The Tennessee Law Enforcement Academy

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


July 3, 2017
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Friday, June 23rd, 2017, seven officers from the Clarksville Police Department graduated from 12 weeks of training at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA).

CPD wants to congratulate all seven officers on successfully graduating the academy. They will now embark on a 14 week of field training program with veteran Field Training Officers to build on the basic law enforcement skills imparted to them at the academy.

Tennessee Law Enforcement Academy graduates: (L to R) Pedro Torres, Dakota Rasche, Morgan Baker, James Burton, Clint Sutton, Xavier Greaves, and Anthony Harvey.

After successful completion officers will be assigned to a unit within the Clarksville Police Department.

Clarksville Police Department is known for hiring quality officers who often excel and are recognized at the Police Academy for their accomplishments. Officer Dakota Rasche was selected to be a Platoon Leader as the academy and Officer James Burton received the Casey-Fowler-Williamson Leadership Award and selected as Class President.


