Showers and Thunderstorms expected for Clarksville-Montgomery County tonight and tomorrow

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service in Nashville Tennessee has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across Middle Tennessee this afternoon into tonight, especially west of I-65. Some storms may be strong and produce high winds, heavy rainfall, and localized flooding.

For Clarksville, TN, there is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 86. South wind around 5 mph.

New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again across Middle Tennessee from late Wednesday night into Thursday. A few storms may once again be strong with high winds, heavy rainfall, and localized flooding.

Counties under Hazardous Weather Outlook

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

