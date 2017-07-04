|
NASA video shows Earth’s Light Show
NASA Headquarters
Washington, D.C. – NASA has released video from the International Space Station of Earth’s Light Show in Space.
Brilliant fireworks shows on July 4th will have millions looking up, while light shows like these always have astronauts gazing back down.
Time-lapse imagery captured on June 25th, 2017, by Expedition 52.
