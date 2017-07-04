Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


NASA video shows Earth's Light Show

July 4, 2017
 

NASA Headquarters

NASA - National Aeronautics and Space AdministrationWashington, D.C. – NASA has released video from the International Space Station of Earth’s Light Show in Space.

Brilliant fireworks shows on July 4th will have millions looking up, while light shows like these always have astronauts gazing back down.

Time-lapse imagery captured on June 25th, 2017, by Expedition 52.


