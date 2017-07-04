My Two Cents: Riding for Cody

Colorado Springs, CO – I’m currently on a motorcycle trip to Colorado. I’ve joined a husband and wife who make this trip each year and invited me to come along.

Stephen and Rosemary Walker are motorcycle enthusiasts who love to travel and this year, their trip took on a different purpose.

Rosemary “Dusty” Walker never imagined she would be taking this kind of motorcycle trip. A trip to remember a young man who lost his life way too young.

Cody Young was a young man who wanted a motorcycle and he enrolled in the safety class run by Dusty. The two of them hit if off immediately.

“He was very serious about the class and wanted to improve his riding skills” said Dusty. “I knew he was going to do well.”

After graduating from the class, Cody bought his bike and began his journey. He and Dusty stayed in touch and the two of them had talked about Cody joining them on their trip this summer.

That all changed on a dark night in February.

On his way home after riding with friends, something went horribly wrong and Cody wrecked his bike. He was wearing his helmet, but it was not a DOT approved helmet and the trauma cost him his life.

He was 28 years old.

“I was devastated” said Dusty. “It brings me to tears just thinking about it.”

Riding instructors preach proper technique, proper gear and common sense when riding a motorcycle. You can’t take anything for granted.

“I don’t know what happened that night, but I can only believe that if he had been wearing the proper headgear, he might be alive today” according to Walker.

When Dusty and her husband Stephen prepared to take their annual trip to Colorado, she decided to take Cody with her. She has his picture taped to the windshield of her bike and has printed hand-outs that she leaves at every landmark she visits along the way.

The handout details Cody’s experience and his death and encourages anyone who finds it to visit Cody’s facebook page and post a log of the adventures you have shared with Cody and then pass him along to someone new to take him on yet another adventure.

“I promised him I would take him on this trip and this is the only way I know to keep his memory alive” said Dusty. “It’s the only thing I know to do to help deal with the grief and to help me process the loss I feel for such a great kid.”

“I want everyone to know that riding a motorcycle is serious business and you have to be careful and you must protect yourself.” “It’s not something you can take for granted and having the proper gear is tantamount to enjoying the experience” according to Walker.

To date, we have taken Cody to landmarks such as the Rocky Mountains, Mount Evans, Wilkerson Pass, Estes Park Colorado and more.

