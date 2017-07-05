City of Clarksville announces Warfield Boulevard widening project to begin

Message boards, detour signs greet motorists

Clarksville, TN – Motorists will begin to see electronic signage and equipment in action as work heats up on a project to improve Warfield Boulevard/State Route 374 from just south of Dunbar Cave Road to Stokes Road.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said this week the $20.6 million project will widen the 2.27-mile stretch of Warfield from three lanes to five lanes with curbs, gutters and sidewalks.

The City of Clarksville placed some sales-tax proceeds into a dedicated road fund, and negotiated an agreement with TDOT to contribute $1.5 million in City funding to assist with utility relocation, right-of-way acquisition and design to speed up the project.

“This section of Warfield Road is a main connector and, because of our growth, has become congested during key times of the day,” Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan said. “So it was extremely important to work with TDOT to move this project forward, and get it started as soon as possible.”

At times throughout the project, motorists can expect lane closures, lane shifts and delays as required to complete the work. In addition, motorists should be alert to contractor equipment and personnel in or near the roadway. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route if at all possible.

TDOT said that additional culvert replacement work at the entrance to Rudolph Place will require the closing of Stonemeadow Road for two to three weeks, with a detour in place from Memorial Drive onto Pond Apple Drive. Message boards and detour signs will be placed to direct motorists.

Contractors will remove the damaged pipe culvert under Stonemeadow and replace it with a new reinforced concrete pipe.

In addition, the roadway embankment will be stabilized, the roadway will be repaved, and new curbs and gutters will be installed.

The primary contractor for the Warfield project is Eubank Asphalt Paving & Sealing. The contract completion date is December 15th, 2019.

Sections

Topics