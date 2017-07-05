Colorado Springs Sky Sox nab 9-8 win over Nashville Sounds

Nashville Sounds

Colorado Springs, CO – In a game with plenty of fireworks on Independence Day it was the Colorado Springs Sky Sox who emerged victorious over the Nashville Sounds 9-8 Tuesday night. The two teams combined for 17 runs on 24 hits but it was a costly error in the bottom of the eighth inning that pushed the Sky Sox over the top.

With the score tied 8-8, one out, and a runner on second base for the Sky Sox in the bottom of the eighth inning, Lewis Brinson grounded a ball to Sounds shortstop Marcus Semien. Semien collected the ball smoothly but air-mailed the throw over the head of first baseman Matt McBride to put runners on the corners.

Nick Noonan stepped up the plate and ambushed the first pitch he saw. He served the ball into shallow right field to collect his 1,000th career hit and plate the game-winning run.

The Sounds raced out to a 4-0 advantage before the Sky Sox got a chance to take their hacks. Jaff Decker, Semien, and Joey Wendle each collected singles before an out was recorded, then Mark Canha blasted a three-run home run to complete the early onslaught.

The Sky Sox grabbed three runs back in the home half of the first inning as Brinson doubled into the left field corner to score Mauricio Dubon from first base. Then Garrett Cooper crushed a two-run no-doubter of home run over the center field fence to trim the deficit to 4-3.

With one out in the second inning, Semien slugged the first home run of his Sounds career with a solo shot to left field to extend the Sounds lead to 5-3. Sky Sox starter, Hiram Burgos was chased from the ball game after just an inning and two thirds as he was touched up for five runs on seven hits including a pair of home runs. Sounds starter Chris Jensen also surrendered five runs on seven hits but lasted 4 2/3 innings.

Renato Nunez got in on the long ball action with his Pacific Coast League-leading 22nd home run of the season on a missile over the fence in center field in the top of the fifth inning. Brinson picked up his second double of the night in the bottom half of the inning and came around to score on a Brett Phillips single to once again cut the Sounds lead to one run.

The Sky Sox used a three-run flurry in the sixth inning to overtake the Sounds 8-6. Brinson chopped a two-run single over the outstretched arm of a leaping Yairo Munoz who was in on the cut of the infield grass. Then Brinson was brought home on a double from Ivan De Jesus Jr.

Nunez delivered the goods for Nashville in the top of the seventh inning as he roped a two-bagger to drive in a pair of runs with two outs in the frame and knot the game at eight runs apiece.

Tucker Healy was charged with his second loss of the season as he yielded an unearned run in the eighth inning.

The Sounds continue a four-game series with the Sky Sox on Wednesday with a doubleheader. Right-hander Corey Walter (2-4, 5.48) starts for the Sounds in game one against right-hander Taylor Jungmann (4-1, 1.53) for the Sky Sox. They Sounds starting pitcher for game two is yet to be named while the Sky Sox will send right-hander Tim Dillard (2-1, 5.44) to the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30pm CST.

