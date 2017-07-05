Customs House Museum to have Illustrator Frank Morrison Speak on “The Quickest Kid in Clarksville”

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center welcomes illustrator Frank Morrison on Saturday, July 8th, 2017 on its monthly Second Saturday Free Admission day. The museum is open to the public with free admission from 10:00am – 5:00pm.

Attendees will have three opportunities to hear Atlanta artist and illustrator Frank Morrison promote appreciation of illustration as an art form, reading as an enjoyable learning experience, how children and adults benefit from viewing art, as well as talking about his road to becoming a professional artist. Morrison will present in the Turner Auditorium at 10:30am, 1:30pm, and 3:30pm.

Morrison transitioned from graffiti artist and touring rap dancer to fine artist and illustrator after visiting and being inspired by the Louvre and other museums in New York.

Morrison has been deeply influenced by many of the African American artists who are represented in The Harmon and Harriet Kelley Collection of African American Art: Works on Paper exhibition, on display now at the Museum.

He has illustrated more than twenty children’s books, including The Quickest Kid in Clarksville by Pat Zietlow Miller, which has been chosen as a notable social studies book for third to fifth grade readers by the Children’s Book Council.

The Quickest Kid in Clarksville has a direct connection to Clarksville, Tennessee. It tells the story of two girls determined to impress their track hero Wilma Rudolph, an African American sprinter from Clarksville who, in 1960, became the first American woman to win three gold medals in track and field at the Olympics.

Morrison will be available to sign copies of The Quickest Kid after each of his presentations, and copies of the book will be available for purchase in Seasons: The Museum Store.

The program is free and open to the public. Program is sponsored by Agero.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org

