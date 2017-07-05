Dodging the Roadkill: Colorado

Colorado Springs, CO – I have always wanted to take a trip out West. This year I got my chance when I was invited to join a Tennessee couple who venture here each year.

Stephen and Rosemary Walker are a true motorcycle couple. They both love to ride, and through a mutual friend, we connected and they invited me to ride along.

It took me two days to arrive in Colorado Springs. I traveled through Paducah Kentucky, to St. Louis MO, and on to Columbia MO, before a severe thunderstorm caused a 90 minute delay.

After resuming the trip, I made Topeka Kansas for the night.

It’s a real challenge, after a couple of hours, to keep alert and stay focused, but the beautiful countryside and some good music kept me on point.

Then I noticed the wind farms.

I have NEVER seen these and I was mesmerized by how enormous they are. I pulled over to get a closer look and I was in awe.

These are normal along the landscape here, but I just couldn’t look away. It was almost “Don Quixote-esque!”

Of course it signaled how strong the winds are here and made the remainder of my journey very challenging.

Once I arrived at Highway 24, it was a beautiful 60 minute ride into Colorado Springs.

If you’ve never been here, the words just do not describe how beautiful it is. The first time I topped a hill and saw the mountains and the small towns sitting at the base of those mountains, all I could do was say, “Thank you God.”

Colorado has a free spirited “vibe” about it. Lots of backpacks and Berkinstocks, bicycles and hiking boots.

It’s GLORIOUS!

The plan is to take in as many miles through the mountains as I can, and enjoy the wide open spaces as only a biker can.

About Hank Bonecutter

Hank Bonecutter is a retired broadcaster and media consultant based in Clarksville, Tennessee. His career includes stints at WKDA/WKDF and WKQB Rock 106FM, WLAC-AM in Nashville. He concluded his career as owner/talk show host at WJZM-AM in Clarksville. Currently the President of Bonehead Promotions, he’s an advertising consultant and media strategist. An avid motorcyclist, Hank blogs about his travels exclusively at Clarksvillemotorcycle.com and Clarksvilleonline.com. You can follow Hank on on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dodgintheroadkill/, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/?lang=en, and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/dodgetheroadkill/?hl=en Web Site: http://www.clarksvillesportsnetwork.com/

Email: hbonecutter@clarksvilleonline.com

