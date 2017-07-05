Montgomery County Veterans Treatment Court “All Rise for Exercise” session

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Veterans Treatment Court (VTC) Judge Ken Goble Jr. met with participants of the program at the Austin Peay Foy Fitness Center Tuesday June 27th for the Summer 2017 session of “All Rise for Exercise.”

All Rise is a one-hour workout session that promotes a positive activity for many struggling with the effects of PTSD and other substance abuse and mental health issues.

Also in attendance were other VTC alumni, mentors, and staff as well as Austin Peay State University Vice President Derek Van Der Merwe.

The workout session allowed everyone to focus on abilities rather than their disabilities.

Fitness experts explained the importance of physical fitness as a tool to combat physical as well as mental disabilities that these veterans have experienced due to service to our nation. Exercises centered on using body weight as resistance and utilizing a full range of motion as individual abilities allowed.

“I place a special emphasis on exercise as a hobby men and women in our program should take up. PT is good for PTSD. This also gives them a chance to see me and communicate in a less formal setting”, said Judge Goble.

The group gathered together for the comradery, teamwork, and healthy competition.

For more information about Montgomery County Veterans Treatment Court, please visit their website at www.montgomerycountyvtc.org

