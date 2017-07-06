Campbell Crossing at Fort Campbell receives multiple awards for Army Survey

Fort Campbell, KY – Campbell Crossing and WinnResidential Military Housing Services, the firm providing property management and maintenance services for Lendlease’s privatized housing portfolio, is excited to announce they received multiple awards for the recent CEL Army Survey.

The survey was created and distributed by CEL & Associates.

The results spoke for themselves with Campbell Crossing receiving 11 A List Awards, and for the first time, a Crystal Award for achieving a consolidated service score of 85.4 and a 42.2% response rate.

“This survey plays an important role in helping our team to understand how we are doing, and what is important to our residents,” said John Bredehoeft, project director for Campbell Crossing. “At Campbell Crossing we take our job of providing exceptional housing services very seriously, and this survey has provided valuable insight into how we can continue to improve.”

The Campbell Crossing team continually seeks ways to better serve the community and encourages real feedback from residents. This is a valuable tool that helps in determining areas of focus.

“I am very proud of the entire Campbell Crossing team for making this achievement possible,” said John. “Of course, this would not be possible without our residents. I want to thank each of our residents for continuing to provide honest feedback each year so that we may continue to improve, and provide them with the community living experience they deserve.”

Additionally, this year Campbell Crossing was honored to receive a Platinum A List Award for achieving a 92.7 service score and 68.2% response rate in the Cole Park neighborhood. For more information on Campbell Crossing, visit www.campbellcrossingllc.com

About Campbell Crossing

Campbell Crossing LLC, the partnership between developer Lendlease and the Department of the Army, is the premier housing community for the Soldiers and families of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and home to the first zero-energy homes project ever constructed on a military installation. Lendlease took over operations of Fort Campbell’s on-post housing in 2003 as part of the Military Housing Privatization Initiative (MHPI), a program aimed at improving the quality of life for Soldiers and their families.

Since then, the Community has received numerous recognitions, including the Army’s 2012 RCI Project of the Year, National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) National Green Building Award and the National Council for Public-Private Partnerships Innovation Award. Lendlease will own, manage, renovate, develop, and sustain the more than 4,450 homes of Campbell Crossing until 2053.

For more information visit www.campbellcrossingllc.com

About WinnCompanies

WinnCompanies is an award-winning national multifamily development and management company dedicated to the highest standards of excellence. Through its companies, WinnDevelopment, WinnResidential and WinnMilitary, WinnCompanies acquires, develops and manages affordable, senior, mixed-income, market rate, military and mixed use properties.

Founded in 1971 and operating in 22 states and the District of Columbia, it is the fifth largest multi-family housing manager in the United States, the nation’s largest manager of affordable housing and the second largest manager of privatized military housing.

For more information visit www.winncompanies.com

