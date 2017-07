City of Clarksville announces One block of Franklin Street to be closed Friday

Courts project to close street between Second, Third streets

Clarksville, TN – Because of ongoing construction at the Montgomery County Courts Complex, the block of Franklin Street between Second Street and Third Street will be closed to traffic on Friday, July 7th, 2017.

Commuters who regularly park in the City-operated Transit Center garage will have access to the garage via Second Street.

Franklin Street will reopen to traffic around 5:00pm Friday.

