Clarksville Police requests assistance Identifying a Person of Interest in a Vehicle Burglary

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is trying to identify a man who may have information associated with a vehicle burglary at a residence off of Needmore Road, occurring June 30th, 2017.

A debit card which was taken during the burglary was used on multiple occasions. most of which were declined. On June 30th, around 4:00a, the use of the debit card was caught on a video camera at a gas station on Tiny Town Road.

If you can identify the person in this photo, call Detective Neal, 931.648.0656, ext 5538.

Anyone with information can call Detective Neal, 931.648.0656, ext 5538 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591


