Clarksville Police requests assistance Identifying a Person of Interest in a Vehicle Burglary

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is trying to identify a man who may have information associated with a vehicle burglary at a residence off of Needmore Road, occurring June 30th, 2017.

A debit card which was taken during the burglary was used on multiple occasions. most of which were declined. On June 30th, around 4:00a, the use of the debit card was caught on a video camera at a gas station on Tiny Town Road.

Anyone with information can call Detective Neal, 931.648.0656, ext 5538 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

