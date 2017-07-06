Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Dodging the Roadkill: Saltgrass Steakhouse

By | July 6, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Dodging the Roadkill - A Biker's JourneyColorado Springs, CO – I traveled to Colorado recently and after a couple of hard days of riding, I was yearning for a good steak.  The Saltgrass Steak House was just down the road from where I was staying, so I had to give it a try. 

They refer to themselves as “the original Texas Steakhouse” and after slicing into my rib-eye, I could understand. 

Their story dates back to the 1800’s, according to their website, when millions of Longhorns roamed freely throughout Texas.  With the taste for beef becoming a newfound favorite in the North, Texas ranchers prospered as never before.

Saltgrass Steakhouse Rib-Eye

Saltgrass Steakhouse Rib-Eye

Each winter, the Longhorn were driven to the Texas Gulf Cost to graze on the rich coastal salt grass, and when they headed for market, they followed the legendary Salt Grass Trail, known far and wide for creating the best beef n the Lone Star State.

In 1952, this historic trail ride was revived by four riders to publicize the opening of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.  Today, the ride has become an annual celebration of the original Texas spirit.  The first Saltgrass Steakhouse still stands along this trail.

Saltgrass Steak House serves Certified Angus Beef that produces a cut above the rest that the customer can taste in every bite.

The Colorado Springs restaurant features a great family atmosphere, with plenty of reminders of their Texas roots adorning the walls.

Saltgrass Steakhouse

Saltgrass Steakhouse

The menu features what you would expect, from a variety of appetizers like Range Rattlers, which are jumbo jalapeños stuffed with shrimp and jack cheese, then fried to perfection.  Or Fried Mushrooms, Chuck Wagon Cheese Fries and more.

But it’s the beef I’m here for.

This night, I chose the “Pat’s Rib-eye.”  It came with my choice of salad and a side item, which I chose grilled asparagus. 

It took a little longer to serve, which I assume you would expect for a good steak, but it was worth it.

The steak was cooked exactly how I liked it, but the asparagus was amazing.  Huge stalks of grilled vegetable “goodness” that I love with my steak.  I’m not a big fan of the baked potato, (too filling). 

Whatever cut of steak you like, you’ll find it here.  The service was great, the bread was fresh, and I was completely satisfied with my meal.  

After a long day on the Harley, I couldn’t have topped the night off any better than with a visit to the Saltgrass Steak House.  


About Hank Bonecutter

Sections

Arts and Leisure

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      July 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « Jun    
       1
      2345678
      9101112131415
      16171819202122
      23242526272829
      3031  