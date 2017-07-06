Dodging the Roadkill: Saltgrass Steakhouse

Colorado Springs, CO – I traveled to Colorado recently and after a couple of hard days of riding, I was yearning for a good steak. The Saltgrass Steak House was just down the road from where I was staying, so I had to give it a try.

They refer to themselves as “the original Texas Steakhouse” and after slicing into my rib-eye, I could understand.

Their story dates back to the 1800’s, according to their website, when millions of Longhorns roamed freely throughout Texas. With the taste for beef becoming a newfound favorite in the North, Texas ranchers prospered as never before.

In 1952, this historic trail ride was revived by four riders to publicize the opening of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Today, the ride has become an annual celebration of the original Texas spirit. The first Saltgrass Steakhouse still stands along this trail.

Saltgrass Steak House serves Certified Angus Beef that produces a cut above the rest that the customer can taste in every bite.

The Colorado Springs restaurant features a great family atmosphere, with plenty of reminders of their Texas roots adorning the walls.

The menu features what you would expect, from a variety of appetizers like Range Rattlers, which are jumbo jalapeños stuffed with shrimp and jack cheese, then fried to perfection. Or Fried Mushrooms, Chuck Wagon Cheese Fries and more.

But it’s the beef I’m here for.

This night, I chose the “Pat’s Rib-eye.” It came with my choice of salad and a side item, which I chose grilled asparagus.

It took a little longer to serve, which I assume you would expect for a good steak, but it was worth it.

Whatever cut of steak you like, you’ll find it here. The service was great, the bread was fresh, and I was completely satisfied with my meal.

After a long day on the Harley, I couldn’t have topped the night off any better than with a visit to the Saltgrass Steak House.

About Hank Bonecutter

Hank Bonecutter is a retired broadcaster and media consultant based in Clarksville, Tennessee. His career includes stints at WKDA/WKDF and WKQB Rock 106FM, WLAC-AM in Nashville. He concluded his career as owner/talk show host at WJZM-AM in Clarksville. Currently the President of Bonehead Promotions, he’s an advertising consultant and media strategist. An avid motorcyclist, Hank blogs about his travels exclusively at Clarksvillemotorcycle.com and Clarksvilleonline.com. You can follow Hank on on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dodgintheroadkill/, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/?lang=en, and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/dodgetheroadkill/?hl=en Web Site: http://www.clarksvillesportsnetwork.com/

Email: hbonecutter@clarksvilleonline.com

