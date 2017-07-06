Nashville Sounds clobber Colorado Sky Sox, 11-7

Nashville Sounds

Colorado Springs, CO – Renato Nuñez launched a pair of home runs and drove in a season-high five runs to help the Nashville Sounds top the Colorado Springs Sky Sox, 11-7, Thursday night at Security Service Field.

The Pacific Coast League All-Star belted a two-run homer in the first, and another two-run blast in the third to bring his season total to a league-high 24. Nuñez finished the night 3-for-5 with five RBI and two runs scored and became the fifth Sounds (41-46) player with a multi-homer game in 2017.

The pair of two-run homers gave the Sounds a 4-0 lead in the third, but the Sky Sox evened the game with a four-spot against Nashville starter Jesse Hahn in the fourth. Jett Bandy, Nate Orf, and Mauricio Dubon knocked in runs and knocked Hahn from the game with two outs in the inning.

Kyle Finnegan was called on to summon Hahn and the right-hander picked up the slack with 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief.

As Finnegan kept the Sky Sox off the board, Nashville’s offense kept churning. Ten batters came to the plate in a four-run fifth inning that saw the Sounds regain the lead and take control for the rest of the night. Joey Wendle, Nuñez, Matt McBride, and Curtis all drove in runs.

In the seventh, Canha doubled and McBride drew a walk to set up run-scoring opportunities for Melvin Mercedes and Yairo Muñoz who contributed with back-to-back RBI singles.

After Finnegan’s scoreless outing, the Sounds turned to right-hander Lou Trivino who was just as effective until the Sky Sox plated three runs off of him in the ninth.

The Sounds collected 16 hits on the night, six of which went for extra bases. Finnegan earned the win and Stephen Kohlscheen was tagged with the loss. Simon Castro earned the save when he came in with one out in the bottom of the ninth and got a double play to end the game.

The Sounds return home Friday to begin a three-game homestand against the Memphis Redbirds. Right-hander Ben Bracewell (0-1, 2.25) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Zac Gallen (1-1, 3.27) for the Redbirds. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

The 2017 season is the Sounds’ 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling 615.690.4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com

