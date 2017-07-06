Nashville Sounds return to First Tennessee Park for Three Games, Friday

Nashville Sounds

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns home Friday, July 7th, 2017 to begin a three-game homestand with the American Southern Division rival Memphis Redbirds – the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

After the three-game series, the Sounds head into the three-day All-Star break, followed by a three-city, 12-game road trip and do not return to First Tennessee Park until Tuesday, July 25th, 2017.

All weekend, the Sounds will host the “Shoe-bacca” shoe drive benefiting Soles4Souls – a Nashville based non-profit providing relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world.

Below is a preview for each game of the homestand

Friday, July 7th

Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Star Wars Trilogy Weekend begins with a Lightsaber Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans in attendance.

FOX17 post-game fireworks presented by Koorsen Fire & Security. Enjoy the fireworks with a custom Star Wars playlist.

Saturday, July 8th

Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Trilogy Weekend continues as the Sounds wear special Star Wars jerseys. The online and mobile auction will begin at 4:00pm and will end at the conclusion of the sixth inning. A portion of the proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit Soles4Souls.

Enjoy Saturday at the Park with visits to The Band Box and our family-friendly Fun Zone in the right field corner.

Sunday, July 9th

Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

Star Wars Trilogy Weekend concludes with special Star Wars characters invading the ballpark.

Pre-game autograph session with select Sounds players from 5:35pm-5:50pm. In addition, the Sounds promo team will host the coloring station for children to color baseball posters and sign up for on-field games.

Military Sunday presented by Piedmont Natural Gas and Tennessee 811– The Sounds extend their military appreciation with special military green jerseys and discounted Corner or General Admission tickets for active and veteran men, women and families – subject to availability.

Post-Game Kids (ages 12 & under) Run the Bases presented by First Tennessee.

The Nashville Sounds have partnered with the following media outlets – Mondays: 96.3 JACKfm, Tuesdays: The Tennessean and NASH-FM 103.3, Wednesdays: 102.5 The Game, Thursdays: iHeartMedia, Fridays: FOX17, and Sundays: WSMV-TV Channel 4.

The 2017 season is the Sounds’ 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling 615.690.4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com

