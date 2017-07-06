|
Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance says Don’t Lose your Cool with Air Conditioning Repairs
Nashville, TN – While most Tennesseans consider a working air-conditioning unit to be a summer survival staple, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) wants to make sure consumers know to be wary of scammers that profit from charging for unnecessary AC repair work.
“Staying cool is a must during the hot Tennessee summer,” said TDCI Consumer Affairs Director Cynthia Wiel.
“Following the manufacturer’s recommended maintenance instructions for your air conditioner can help you avoid costly after-hours emergency repair. If repairs are necessary, we encourage Tennesseans to research and find a technician or company with a solid reputation,” Wiel stated.
TDCI offers the following tips to help consumers avoid air-conditioning repair scams:
If you think you’ve been treated unfairly by an air-conditioning repair technician or company, consider these complaint filing steps.
For more consumer tips and resources, visit the TDCI Division of Consumer Affairs at www.tn.gov/consumer
SectionsNews
TopicsAir Conditioning, Cynthia Wiel, Nashville TN, Scammers, TDCI, Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance
