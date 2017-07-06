|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance says Don’t Lose your Cool with Air Conditioning Repairs
TWRA announces August 4th Deadline to submit comments for 2017-2027 Statewide Trout Management Plan
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Fisheries Division has completed its latest draft of its Statewide Trout Management Plan. The plan is ready for review on the TWRA website in the “For Anglers” section.
The scope of this plan is to provide guidance for the conservation and management of Tennessee’s cold water resources on a statewide level and not to address the needs of any specific body of water.
The public is asked to provide comments on the Statewide Trout Management Plan.
To provide comments, email TWRA at TWRA.TroutComments@tn.gov or write to the TWRA Fisheries Division, P.O. Box 40747, Nashville, TN 37204.
Trout Management Plan Draft
SectionsNews
TopicsNashville TN, Tennessee, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Trout, TWRA, Winter Trout Stocking Program
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed