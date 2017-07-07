City of Clarksville Proclamation Honors Screaming Eagle Ready Mix drivers

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan issued a proclamation Thursday recognizing Screaming Eagle Ready Mix drivers and their family members for supporting and protecting mourners at a recent memorial service for Sgt. William Bays, a Fort Campbell soldier who was killed in Afghanistan.

Screaming Eagle Ready Mix, 490 Barge Point Road, Clarksville, is a locally owned concrete company.

The City Council, city staff and residents attending the meeting gave the drivers a big round of applause and a standing ovation.

Here is the proclamation:

PROCLAMATION

Screaming Eagle Ready Mix Recognition



WHEREAS, Sgt. William Bays, one of three 101st Airborne soldiers killed in Afghanistan on June 10, 2017, was remembered on June 23, 2017 at Fort Campbell; and



WHEREAS, At the suggestion of Christi Carnall, the wife of one of the drivers, Screaming Eagle Ready Mix drivers and family members stepped up to support and protect the family and friends of Sgt. Bays; and



WHEREAS, Screaming Eagle trucks lined the funeral procession route to pay tribute and honor our fallen hero and his loved ones;



NOW, THEREFORE, I, Kim McMillan, Mayor of Clarksville, Tennessee do hereby proclaim, July 6, 2017, as:



Screaming Eagle Ready Mix Recognition Day



And urge the residents of our community to thank the drivers and their families for the support of our military personnel and their families.



______________________

Kim McMillan, City Mayor



_____________________

Sylvia Skinner, City Clerk

