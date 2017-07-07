|
City of Clarksville Proclamation Honors Screaming Eagle Ready Mix drivers
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan issued a proclamation Thursday recognizing Screaming Eagle Ready Mix drivers and their family members for supporting and protecting mourners at a recent memorial service for Sgt. William Bays, a Fort Campbell soldier who was killed in Afghanistan.The drivers lined up their trucks to shield the mourners from an out-of-town protest group, who had announced they would march near the service.
Screaming Eagle Ready Mix, 490 Barge Point Road, Clarksville, is a locally owned concrete company.
The City Council, city staff and residents attending the meeting gave the drivers a big round of applause and a standing ovation.
Here is the proclamation:
PROCLAMATION
Screaming Eagle Ready Mix Recognition
