Clarksville Gas and Water reports Old Russellville Pike Lane Closed
Friday, July 7th, 2017
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water has closed one lane of Old Russellville Pike near the intersection of Fantasy Lane for natural gas service line maintenance.
The road is passable; however, motorists are advised to slow down and obey flaggers when approaching the work zone.
The work is anticipated to be finished and the lane reopened by approximately 3:30pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
