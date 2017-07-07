Four APSU Women’s Golfers named WGCA All-American Scholars

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – A quartet of Austin Peay State University women’s golfers were named 2017 Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars, Wednesday, as the association released its annual announcement of the prestigious honor.

Junior AnnaMichelle Moore (accounting major), sophomores Ashton Goodley (psychology) and Taylor Goodley (political science), and freshman Meghann Stamps (biology) were among 952 women’s collegiate golfers across the nation to achieve the requisite cumulative 3.50 grade-point average to earn the distinction.

Taylor Goodley was tabbed an All-Ohio Valley Conference pick in her second campaign as a Governor and led Austin Peay to a tie for fourth at the OVC Women’s Golf Championship with a program-best 920 in the championship.

Moore tied her at that event with a team-high eight birdies, while Ashton Goodley‘s 4.92 stroke average on par-5 holes was tied for fifth overall. Stamps’ first season of collegiate golf included nine tournament appearances and a season-best 11th-place finish at the annual F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate.

“We are very proud of the hard work the girls put into academics,” said head coach Sara Robson. “They are true student-athletes and deserve recognition for their accomplishments.”

