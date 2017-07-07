Nashville Sounds get 3-2 Walk-Off Win against Memphis Redbirds

Nashville Sounds

Nashville, TN – Mark Canha’s base hit in the bottom of the ninth inning scored Joey Wendle to give the Nashville Sounds a 3-2 win over the Memphis Redbirds in front of a sellout crowd of 11,596 at First Tennessee Park Friday night.

Canha’s single off Redbirds reliever Kevin Herget gave the Sounds their third walk-off win in less than a week. They scored back-to-back walk-off wins over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on July 1st and 2nd.

With the score tied 2-2 going into the ninth, Sounds reliever Patrick Schuster faced the minimum in the top half of the inning when he got Aledmys Diaz to bounce into a 5-4-3 double play.

Sounds starter Ben Bracewell delivered a much needed six innings. It’s only the second time a Nashville starter has gone at least six innings since June 22nd. Bracewell limited the Redbirds to one run on three hits in the no-decision.

The lone run he allowed came in the fourth when Memphis got on the board to start the scoring. Carson Kelly’s two-out base hit brought in Harrison Bader who previously reached on a walk.

It didn’t take long for the Sounds to draw even as Yairo Muñoz cracked a solo homer to start the bottom half of the inning. It was the first Triple-A home run for Muñoz who was brought up from Double-A Midland two weeks ago.

Muñoz was at it again in the fifth when his bloop single down the right field line scored Melvin Mercedes to give the Sounds a 2-1 lead.

Nashville’s lead lasted until the seventh when Breyvic Valera scored on Todd Cunningham’s base hit to make it a 2-2 game.

It remained 2-2 until Wendle and Canha teamed up to deliver the seventh walk-off of the season for the Sounds.

Game two of the three-game series is scheduled for Saturday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Frankie Montas (0-1, 6.75) starts for the Sounds against right-hander John Gant (1-4, 3.46) for the Redbirds. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

The 2017 season is the Sounds’ 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling 615.690.4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com

Sections

Topics