Queen City Lions Club awards Three Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies

Clarksville, TN – Three deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were recognized by the Queen City Lions Club for their service to the community at their annual pancake breakfast.

Deputy Dale Tuel received the Lions Cub Award. The award is presented to a deputy in their first year of service. Tuel received the recognition for his dedication and professionalism to the job. Tuel incorporates the knowledge and discipline he learned in the military into his career at the Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO Corporal Shanna Grice

Corporal Shanna Grice received the Officers Choice Award. The award is presented to a deputy based on the recommendations of fellow deputies.

Grice received the recognition for her actions on January 24th, 2017 when she assisted in apprehending a suspect despite receiving head injuries from the suspect.

MCSO Lieutenant Brian Prentice

Lieutenant Brian Prentice received the President’s Award. The award is presented to a deputy with at least 25 years of service. Prentice has been with the Sheriff’s Office for over 40 years.

He oversees criminal investigations, drug task force, warrants, and the reserve program at the Sheriff’s Office.

The Lions Club is a service organization dedicated to community without personal financial reward, and to encourage efficiency and promote high ethical standards in commerce, industry, professions, public works and private endeavors.

