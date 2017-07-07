Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Queen City Lions Club awards Three Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies

July 7, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – Three deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were recognized by the Queen City Lions Club for their service to the community at their annual pancake breakfast.

Deputy Dale Tuel received the Lions Cub Award. The award is presented to a deputy in their first year of service. Tuel received the recognition for his dedication and professionalism to the job. Tuel incorporates the knowledge and discipline he learned in the military into his career at the Sheriff’s Office.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy Dale Tuel receives the Lions Cub Award.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy Dale Tuel receives the Lions Cub Award.

MCSO Corporal Shanna Grice

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Corporal Shanna Grice receives the Officers Choice Award.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Corporal Shanna Grice receives the Officers Choice Award.

Corporal Shanna Grice received the Officers Choice Award. The award is presented to a deputy based on the recommendations of fellow deputies.

Grice received the recognition for her actions on January 24th, 2017 when she assisted in apprehending a suspect despite receiving head injuries from the suspect.

MCSO Lieutenant Brian Prentice

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Brian Prentice receives the President’s Award.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Brian Prentice receives the President’s Award.

Lieutenant Brian Prentice received the President’s Award. The award is presented to a deputy with at least 25 years of service. Prentice has been with the Sheriff’s Office for over 40 years.

He oversees criminal investigations, drug task force, warrants, and the reserve program at the Sheriff’s Office.

The Lions Club is a service organization dedicated to community without personal financial reward, and to encourage efficiency and promote high ethical standards in commerce, industry, professions, public works and private endeavors.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      July 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « Jun    
       1
      2345678
      9101112131415
      16171819202122
      23242526272829
      3031  