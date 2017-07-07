Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Tennessee Highway Patrol Interdiction Plus Team goes Beyond Traffic Stop

July 7, 2017
 

Tennessee Highway Patrol - THPNashville, TN – On Sunday, July 2nd, 2017, the Tennessee Highway Patrol Interdiction Plus Team conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle that was towing another vehicle on a trailer.

The stop occurred on Interstate 40 in Dickson County.

The license plate on the vehicle was concealed with a license plate cover. During the traffic stop, the troopers observed signs of nervousness and stress from the driver, Jorge Gusman.

While checking the vehicle VIN number, Gusman fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit, troopers were able to apprehend the suspect, and arrest him for the traffic violation as well as fleeing from the scene.

Troopers were given verbal consent by the driver to search the vehicle. During the search, troopers discovered 28 bales of marijuana (which weighed 691 pounds) covered by blankets.

The marijuana was seized along with the vehicles. Gusman remains in the Dickson County Jail on a $105,000 bond.

“Our Interdiction Plus team does excellent investigative work keeping drug dealers off our roadways,” Colonel Tracy Trott said.

“It is our duty to make sure our communities are safe and drug free.”

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (www.TN.Gov/safety) mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.


