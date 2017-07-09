Cumberland Arts Centre to hold Open Auditions for Comedy

Clarksville, TN – The Cumberland Arts Centre will hold open auditions for the upcoming dinner theatre production of “Boeing, Boeing” on Sunday July 16th and Monday July 17th at 7:00pm. Roles are available for 2 males and 4 females.

This production will be directed by Art Conn and is scheduled for August 18th, 19th, 25th and 26th. Anyone wishing to audition will be asked to read from the script. The theatre is located at 710 Main Street in Downtown Clarksville.

Synopsis

It’s the 1960s, and swinging bachelor Bernard couldn’t be happier: three gorgeous stewardesses all engaged to him without knowing about each other. But Bernard’s perfect life gets bumpy when his friend Robert comes to stay and a new and speedier Boeing jet throws off all of his careful planning.

Soon all three stewardesses are in town simultaneously, timid Robert is forgetting which lies to tell to whom, and catastrophe looms. A riotous farce that recently enjoyed hit revivals in London and New York, Boeing Boeing is now set to arrive in Clarksville—fasten your seat belts!

For more information call 931.552.1106 or go to the website at www.cumberlandartscentre.com

