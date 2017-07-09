LBL’s Wranglers Campground to host 21st Annual Primitive Rodeo

Land Between the Lakes, KY/TN – Wranglers Campground will host the 21st Annual Primitive Rodeo, presented by Crossland Rodeo Company, Friday and Saturday, July 21st and 22nd, 2017 from 7:30-10pm.

“This is a great opportunity for families to get outside and enjoy some unique fun and see local cowboys and cowgirls compete in one of our country’s oldest sports. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy the show,” says Wranglers Campground manager Jamey Thweatt.

Enjoy half-price camping on Friday and Saturday at Wranglers. Children’s activities available earlier in the day at the Pavilion from 1-2:30pm, as well as mutton busting, a new event from 6:30pm-7:15pm.

Events include bareback riding, steer wrestling, break away roping, tie-down roping, saddle Bronc riding, team roping, cowgirls’ barrel racing, bull riding and an IPRA showcase clown. More information is available at www.landbetweenthelakes.us/calendar/wranglers-primitive-rodeo-2017/2017-07-21/

Competitors may register on Monday, July 17th, only by calling 800.639.9002, from 1:00pm-7:00pm. Registration books open at 8am and close at 5pm. Junior barrels registration is available by calling 270.227.4400.

To find more information about Land Between the Lakes, log on to the official website at www.landbetweenthelakes.us or call 1.800.525.7077 or 270.924.2000

