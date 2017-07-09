|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Tennessee Lady Vols release Non-Conference Schedule
Tennessee Athletics Department
Knoxville, TN – Notre Dame, Stanford and Texas headline a challenging non-conference Tennessee women’s basketball schedule that was released Thursday by sixth-year Lady Vol Head Coach Holly Warlick.
Tip times and television network assignments will be available at a later date when the information is approved for release.
The 2017-18 non-conference slate features 13 games, with 10 of those coming vs. teams that saw postseason action a year ago. Combined with the SEC teams Tennessee is scheduled to face, the Lady Vols will feature 21 of 29 contests against schools earning NCAA (16) or WNIT (5) berths last season.
UT last met UCA in 2015, Alabama State in 2003 and Troy last season. Tennessee and Texas, meanwhile, have met at least once every year since the 1982-83 campaign. The Lady Vols own a 23-15 series advantage, but the Longhorns have won three straight.
Warlick and company will head west prior to the holiday break, visiting Long Beach State on December 17th and playing at Stanford on December 21st. The 49ers made the NCAA field a year ago after winning the Big West Tournament title. Stanford, a loser to UT in Knoxville on December 18th, 2016, went on to win the Pac-12 tourney crown and advance to the NCAA Final Four before falling to eventual champion South Carolina.
Tennessee defeated Long Beach State en route to its first two NCAA titles in 1987 and 1989, with the 49ers’ Cindy Brown famously dubbing the Lady Vols “corn-fed chicks” after the Big Orange overpowered LBSU in the ’87 national semifinal match-up in Austin, Texas.
The series with Stanford dates back to 1988, with UT owning a 24-10 advantage. The Lady Vols have won two of the last three meetings, but Tennessee will be seeking its first victory at Maples Pavilion since 2005.
The annual contest with Notre Dame closes out the non-conference portion of the regular-season schedule on January 18th. The Lady Vols, who lead the series 21-6 after knocking off the No. 6 Irish in Knoxville last season, will attempt to end a three-game skid at Purcell Pavilion. Notre Dame, the defending ACC regular-season and tourney champion, made it to the NCAA Elite Eight a year ago and appears poised for a Final Four run in 2018.
“After opening with three straight games at home over the span of nine days, I am looking forward to seeing how our young team responds to playing three days in a row in Cancun vs. some really solid opponents. It should serve as a great early season measuring stick and provide an excellent opportunity for growth and improvement in a neutral setting.
“In terms of non-league marquee-type games, we have the home battle with Texas and the road contests at Stanford and Notre Dame. Everyone knows the intensity of those match-ups. Several of the other teams we’re facing will get after it, too, including Long Beach State, a place where we’ve never won in two tries. That West Coast trip will test us and reveal where we stand heading into league play.”
2017-18 Non-Conference Schedule
SectionsSports
TopicsAlabama State, Anastasia Hayes, Cancun Challenge, Carson-Newman, Central Arkansas, East Tennessee State, ESPN, ETSU, Evina Westbrook, holly warlick, Jaime Nared, James Madison, Kasiyahna Kushkituah, Knoxville TN, Long Beach State, Longhorns, LSU, Marquette, MeMe Jackson, Mercedes Russell, Mexico, Mississippi State, Missouri, NCAA, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Purcell Pavilion, Rennia Davis, Schokers, SEC, South Carolina, South Dakota, Southeastern Conference, Standford, Tennessee, Tennessee Lady Vols, Texas, Thompson-Boling Arena, Troy, UT, UT Basketball, UT Lady Vols, UT Women's Basketball, Wichita State, WNIT
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed