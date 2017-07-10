Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Clarksville Police asks Public’s Help Identifying Theft Suspects

July 10, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying the two suspects in the photos below. They are responsible for Theft over $1,000 in Clarksville and have been identified as being involved in thefts at various locations throughout Middle Tennessee.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Honholt, 931.648.0656, ext 5260 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

Clarksville Police are trying to identify the Theft Suspects in this photo.

Clarksville Police are trying to identify the Theft Suspects in this photo.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      July 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « Jun    
       1
      2345678
      9101112131415
      16171819202122
      23242526272829
      3031  