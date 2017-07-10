|
Clarksville Police asks Public’s Help Identifying Theft Suspects
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying the two suspects in the photos below. They are responsible for Theft over $1,000 in Clarksville and have been identified as being involved in thefts at various locations throughout Middle Tennessee.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Honholt, 931.648.0656, ext 5260 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591
