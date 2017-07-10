Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police report Tilted Kilt Robbed after Close

July 10, 2017
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On July 9th, 2017, around 1:41am, Clarksville Police officers responded to the Tilted Kilt, 2790 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in reference to a robbery in progress.

The Tilted Kilt was closed to patrons and employees were completing their evening tasks when a masked man in a hoodie entered the business and threatened employees with a handgun, demanding money.

The Tilted Kilt on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard was robbed early Sunday morning, July 9th.

During the course of the robbery, the suspect struck two female employees in the head with a gun and discharged the firearm toward a man who was inside of the business.

Once the robber received an undisclosed amount of money, he fled the business on foot. Shortly after that, the suspect got into a silver Volkswagen Jetta and left the scene at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was later found, unoccupied, in the area of Cobalt Drive.

The suspect was approximately 5’6″ and average build.

The employees sustained minor, non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information, please contact Detective Cunningham, 931.648.0656, ext 5195 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591


