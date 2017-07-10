Clarksville Police report Tilted Kilt Robbed after Close

Clarksville, TN – On July 9th, 2017, around 1:41am, Clarksville Police officers responded to the Tilted Kilt, 2790 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in reference to a robbery in progress.

The Tilted Kilt was closed to patrons and employees were completing their evening tasks when a masked man in a hoodie entered the business and threatened employees with a handgun, demanding money.

Once the robber received an undisclosed amount of money, he fled the business on foot. Shortly after that, the suspect got into a silver Volkswagen Jetta and left the scene at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was later found, unoccupied, in the area of Cobalt Drive.

The suspect was approximately 5’6″ and average build.

The employees sustained minor, non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information, please contact Detective Cunningham, 931.648.0656, ext 5195 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

