Instant Peay Play: Less than a month until APSU Govs return to action

Clarksville, TN – With the Fourth of July holiday in the rearview mirror and the dog days of summer just hitting their stride, it is less than a month before the return of Austin Peay State University student athletes and the beginning of the 2017-18 athletic school year.

Although the first day of classes on the main Austin Peay campus isn’t until August 28th – eight weeks away – over the next few weeks members of the football, volleyball, soccer and cross country teams will return to campus to hold their respective pre-season workouts.

The team with shortest time to get ready for its season opener is the soccer team, who holds its first pre-season match in just 29 days, as they host Indiana State at Morgan Brothers Field on August 8th, at 6:00pm.

The Govs return 10 letter winners from their 2016 squad that finished with a 10-6-4 record overall – including a 5-2-3 mark in Ohio Valley Conference play – including All-OVC Second-Team selection Kirstin Robertson, who led the team last year with 11 goals and All-OVC Newcomer Pamela Penaloza.

The soccer Govs open their regular season on August 18th, at Chattanooga, while their home opener with be a week later versus Western Kentucky.

Next up to see action with be the volleyball team, which opens its season at home in the Dunn Center by hosting the Culvers Governors Challenge, on August 25th through 27th.

The Govs return all but two players from their 2016 squad that had the fifth-best turnaround from the previous season — finishing the season with a 24-11 record overall and 12-4 in OVC play.

Heading the returners for Austin Peay is All-OVC First-Team selections Ashley Slay and Kristen Stucker – with Stucker also being named the conference’s Setter of the Year in 2016.

On the last day of August, the Governors football team will open their 2017 schedule at Cincinnati, the second season under head coach Will Healy, and be a squad that will be heavily stacked with sophomores on the roster, while also having one of the best recruiting classes in the nation come in to bolster the roster.

The football team will play its home opener, 6:00pm, on September 16th versus Morehead State at Fortera Stadium.

Finally, the men’s and women’s cross country teams will open up their respective season on September 2nd at the Belmont Opener, while the Govs lone home meet – the APSU Invitational — with be held September 23rd.

So Govs fans the summer days may still be long and hot, but the APSU fall sports seasons are right around the corner.

About Chris Austin

Chris Austin is a graduate of Clarksville High School and Austin Peay State University.

Email: chris_austin24@yahoo.com

