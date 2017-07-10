Nashville Sounds, Mayor’s Office announce Total Solar Eclipse Viewing Party

Nashville Sounds

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds, in conjunction with Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, Metro Government, the Metro Sports Authority, and the Adventure Science Center, have announced the festivities for the total solar eclipse viewing party at First Tennessee Park on Monday, August 21st, 2017.

For the first time since 1918, a total solar eclipse will sweep across the United States and Nashville is the largest city in its path.

The event will include music from the Nashville Symphony, science demonstrations with fun, hands-on activities from the Adventure Science Center, total solar eclipse viewing, and a separate Sounds baseball game to follow at 4:05pm.

Gates to First Tennessee Park open at 10:30am. Mayor Barry will welcome the crowd at 11:00am, with astronomy demonstrations and audience participation.

Everybody in attendance will receive special solar glasses that will allow for safe viewing of the eclipse.

Seating for the viewing party will be on a first-come, first-served basis (excluding club level and group areas).

The beginning of the eclipse will occur at 11:58am and last until totality at 1:29pm At 1:25pm, the ballpark lights will be turned off in preparation for totality. The start of totality will begin at 1:27pm and will last nearly two minutes.

Following the viewing party, the ballpark will be cleared at 2:00pm and re-opened at 3:00pm for the Nashville Sounds game against the Iowa Cubs. Mayor Barry will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at 3:50pm prior to the Sounds taking on the Cubs at 4:05pm.

Tickets to the viewing party and the Sounds game are on sale now at the Nashville Sounds ticket office and online at www.nashvillesounds.com

A commemorative package including viewing party ticket, Sounds game ticket, and eclipse-themed t-shirt are available and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com

The 2017 season is the Sounds’ 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling 615.690.4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com

