Planters Bank Presents to show “Hook” at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday, July 16th

July 10, 2017 | Print This Post
 

“Planters Bank Presents…” Film Series

Planters Bank Presents at the Roxy Regional TheatreClarksville, TN – The “Planters Bank Presents…” film series next movie is “Hook”. This movie will be shown this Sunday, July 16th, 2017 at the Roxy Regional Theatre at 2:00pm.

When Captain Hook kidnaps his children, an adult Peter Pan must return to Neverland and reclaim his youthful spirit in order to challenge his old enemy.  

Along the way, he rediscovers the power of imagination, friendship and magic, becoming a better father in the process.

“Planters Bank Presents…” film series to show “Hook” this Sunday at Roxy Regional Theatre.

Admission to each film in the “Planters Bank Presents…” series is $5.00 (cash or check only). Tickets are on sale now at the Roxy Regional Theatre box office. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door one hour prior to showtime.

Normal box office hours are 9:00am-2:00pm, Monday through Friday.

At the concession stand, enjoy a bag of popcorn and a bottled water for $5.00 (sold separately for $4.00 and $2.00, respectively) and assorted candy for $2.00.

This film series at the Roxy Regional Theatre is made possible by the generous support of Planters Bank and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Arts & Heritage Development Council.

The Roxy Regional Theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Clarksville, TN.


