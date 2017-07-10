Visit Clarksville names 2017-18 Chairman and Board Members

Clarksville, TN – The Visit Clarksville board of directors announces that Jerry Allbert has been named chairman for the 2017-18 year beginning July 1st, 2017

Allbert is director of the Montgomery County Parks Department and represents District 20 on the County Commission. He has served on the board since 2007 and as chairman in 2009-10.

Fortera Credit Union President & CEO Tom Kane was named chair-elect. Kane was appointed to the board for a three-year term beginning July 1st, 2017. He served as chairman of the Aspire Clarksville Foundation in 2016-17.

Wyatt Johnson General Manager Bill Powers was also appointed to the board for a three-year term. Powers also represents Ward 11 on the Clarksville City Council.

The State of Tennessee reported that tourism spending in Montgomery County in 2015 totaled $205.1 million. Data for 2016 will be released in October.

About the Clarksville-Montgomery Convention and Visitors Bureau

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influences tourism in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions, group tours and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts.

In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. Visit Clarksville is governed by nine board of director members who are selected jointly by the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County Mayors and is funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax.

